Oppo has lately been teasing the launch of its first smartwatch and has also given us a glimpse of its Apple Watch-esque design. Now, the upcoming Oppo smartwatch has appeared in an alleged live image that appears to be the real deal.

The Oppo smartwatch features a curved display that slopes on two sides and has an all-black color scheme extending from the case to the straps. It has two pill-shaped navigation buttons on the side, just like the layout we saw on the official poster shared earlier this year.

Oppo’s smartwatch is said to be based on Android, which most likely means the wearable will run Wear OS on the software side. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal a launch date for its first smartwatch, but it is likely to debut alongside the Oppo Find X2 series on March 6.

Source: Weibo