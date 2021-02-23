At MWC Shanghai (MWCS) 2021, OPPO unveiled its Wireless Air Charging technology that uses magnetic resonance technology. It lets your device begin charging as soon as it is within 10 cm of its charging mat. The company also announced that it is expanding its proprietary VOOC flash charging technology to automobiles, public spaces, and charging accessories under a program called The Flash Initiative.

OPPO has partnered with Anker, FAW-Volkswagen, and NXP Semiconductors for the latest development. After seven years of launch, VOOC charging technology has been featured on over 30 smartphone models and is claimed by the company to be used by over 175 million users around the globe.

Under the new initiative, each partner manufacturer will work with proprietary technical designs developed by the Chinese company. According to a statement from OPPO, the Certification lab China Telecommunication Technology Laboratory (CTTL) will test and certify partners for the program.

It has been already announced that Anker will bring new charging accessories supporting OPPO’s VOOC flash charging. Further, FAW-Volkswagen will incorporate rapid charging into Volkswagen cars made in China. Additionally, NXP Semiconductors will bring VOOC flash charging to smart and connected solutions, which are designed for sectors including smart cities and industrial, automotive, mobile, and smart homes.

That being said, there is no timeline on when the new products by the partners will hit the market. Moreover, there is no word if The Flash Initiative will make it out of China. It is likely that the products could initially be limited to China.

At the MWCS, OPPO also showcased its 125W Flash Charge tech that was launched in July 2020. It is said to charge a 4,000mAh battery within 20 minutes. Moreover, it can charge the same amount of battery up to 41 percent in just five minutes. The new tech is compatible with the company’s existing SuperVOOC and VOOC fast charging protocols.