OPPO has showcased yet another foldable smartphone. While the company is yet to manufacture a foldable for the market, we’ve got to applaud the new designs the Chinese company showcasing as concepts. This comes after we reported that OPPO could launch a new foldable smartphone in 2021. The latest OPPO concept is a triple-foldable smartphone.

OPPO has developed the triple-foldable phone in collaboration with Japanese design studio Nendo. The company is referring to it as “Slide Phone.” The new concept device can easily fit in the palm of your hand due to its triple-fold design, which can slide up one fold to offer a 1.5-inch screen to the user. It can be used to check notifications, answer phone calls or to access the music player.

You can further slide it up to reveal the 3.15-inch display. OPPO claims that this is good enough for taking photos and some casual gaming. Furthermore, you can unfold it fully to use the 7-inch display that features minimal bezels. That said, it comes with a weird aspect ratio that is long and narrow but it could be good for multitasking. OPPO is also offering stylus support that is also housed in the phone’s body. On the optics front, the triple-foldable concept device sports three cameras with an LED flash.

OPPO recently showcased its concept X too. According to a previous report, 2021 could shape up to be the year of foldables. Google could try its hands at the foldable market. Further, Chinese OEMs like OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi are also said to introduce their folding phones in 2021. Samsung is tipped to announce three smartphones in the segment. There have been rumors about a lite variant of the Galaxy Z Fold but a new report said that there will be no Z Fold Lite. Instead, Samsung could announce a new Z Flip Lite in late 2021.