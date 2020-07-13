We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

In the past few years, OPPO has been at the vanguard of fast charging technology for smartphones, with the most recent ‘first’ being its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 tech. Now, the company has announced that it will debut its insane 125W fast charging technology on July 15, however, it has not revealed the first smartphone that will offer this convenience.

So far, OPPO has not revealed how much time will it take for the 125W power brick to juice up a battery, say of 4,000mAh capacity, from 0 to the 100% mark. But considering the fact that OPPO’s existing 65W charging tech takes under 45 minutes to fully charge the Find X2’s battery, we are looking at an amazingly quick phone charging time.

Yes, there will be obvious concerns regarding the longevity of batteries that support this technology, but it would be interesting to see how OPPO manages to circumvent it. Interestingly, the India chief of OPPO’s spin-off –Realme – has also teased the arrival of 120W fast charging tech for its smartphones.

You May Also Like
Say goodbye to June with amazing deals on the 10.2-inch iPad and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and more on sale
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip receives a Rs 7,000 price cut in India
Consumers can also avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 if they upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip from select smartphones.
redmi k20 pro
Xiaomi brings MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM update to Redmi K20 Pro
The update also brings June 2020 Android security patch.