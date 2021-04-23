Apple unveiled its long-rumored AirTag object tracker at the Spring Loaded event earlier this week. The device goes up against Tile and Samsung but you’ll need an iPhone or iPad to configure it. While the iOS space has gotten its object tracker, the options in Android segment are limited with Samsung being the latest entrant. Now, it looks like OPPO is developing an object tracker as well. The company could join the likes of Samsung and Apple with its Smart Tag that has been leaked online.

The latest development comes from leaker Digital Chat Station who took to Weibo to post images of what he claims to be the Engineering Test version of the upcoming OPPO Smart Tag. The device looks small and appears to have a white paintjob. Moreover, the upcoming object tracker could have ‘Ultra Wide Band’ support like the AirTag.

Plus, the OPPO device looks to be more environment-friendly than the rivals with support for a USB Type-C port at the bottom. This is absent on both Apple and Samsung’s offerings like the AirTag and Galaxy SmartTag / SmartTag+, respectively. Therefore, the OPPO Smart Tag could come with a rechargeable battery.

For the unaware, the rivals promise a 1-year battery life on their respective object trackers but you cannot recharge them. Although, you can replace the CR2032 battery on Apple AirTag. However, a rechargeable one might be a more convenient option. On the other hand, we’ll have to see if the OPPO Smart Tag comes with any kind of IP rating to protect it from dust and water.

Coming back the the UWB feature, it essentially allows the users to track the location of tags, and help you with directions better than the Bluetooth-only version. As for the design, it looks like AirTag and doesn’t seem to have a hole like that on the Galaxy SmartTag.