OPPO’s Find X2 series was rumoured to bring support for 30W wireless charging, especially after the company had showcased the tech last year. But unfortunately, that didn’t materialise, leaving us to wonder about the status of progress made at commercializing it.

Edward Tian, Charging Engineer at OPPO, has now told XDA-Developers that the R&D process for OPPO’s 30W Wireless VOOC charging technology is now complete. This means the technology might soon make its debut on an upcoming phone. But as of now, there is no OPPO flagship in sight that could serve as a platform for launching it.

However, we suspect that the OnePlus 8 series could use the same after renaming it, something that has been rumoured as well. Also, OnePlus has leveraged OPPO’s expertise from time to time in the past as they are both parts of the same parent company, so it is quite plausible.

Source: XDA-Developers

