OPPO Power Bank 2
OPPO Power Bank 2 will be launched in India tomorrow, August 18 via Flipkart at 12 noon. The e-retailer has teased its launch. The upcoming product is a follow up to the Oppo 10,000mAh Power Bank that was launched late last year. It could cost Rs 1,999.

The OPPO Power Bank 2 will be compatible with USB Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge protocols It will support up to 18W fast charging, as well as a low-current mode that can be used to charge devices like a smartwatch or TWS earbuds. The former can be achieved while powering up a single device at a time. 

The upcoming product will come with a two-in-one charging cable that has connectors for both Micro-USB and USB Type-C devices. You can expect to get two regular USB ports and a Type-C port that is used to charge the power bank itself, as well as other devices. It will also include 12-factor safety assurance that protects the device against overheating, short-circuit, overcurrent, power surge, and more. 

