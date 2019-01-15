Android

Is OPPO launching a phone with massive zoom this week?

The teaser you see above is referring to something happening on January 16, 2019, tomorrow. According to reports, judging by the text (which translates to “ten to see”) featured on the teaser, we should expect a new smartphone, one that has massive 10x zoom.

Of course, there’s another theory according to which OPPO could announce or showcase the camera technology to be used in future phones, and not an actual smartphone per se with massive zooming capabilities.

There are several ways to achieve zoom, from cropping into a portion of a huge sensor, to actually using zoom lenses to optically zoom on the subject. Whichever the case may be, we will definitely find out more tomorrow, as OPPO makes their plans public, and shows the world what it is they’ve been cooking.

