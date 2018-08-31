OPPO and Xiaomi would be getting Samsung foldable displays

Foldable smartphones are coming and apparently, Samsung wants these devices to expand very quickly. It’s true that next year we may see the first smartphone with a foldable display, and now there are more reasons to believe that many other companies will follow presenting their own.

According to a report from ETnews, we hear that Samsung is planning on providing Chinese OEMs with foldable displays to be used in their future smartphones. Xiaomi and OPPO would be the first Chinese companies to start working with these displays in their foldable smartphones. This way Samsung would make the foldable smartphone ecosystem grow at a very fast pace and would force other companies to launch their own or to be left behind. Anyways, it’s a win-win situation since Samsung would be receiving money from its smartphone sales and the sales of its foldable displays through Samsung Display.