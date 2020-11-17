OPPO held its INNO Day 2020 event themed “Leap into the Future” in Shenzhen today. It announced a new concept phone, the OPPO X 2021 rollable, OPPO AR Glass 2021, and OPPO CybeReal AR application. The company announced a new ‘3+N+X’ strategy where “3” refers to three underlying technologies, namely hardware, software, and services technologies. The ‘N’ represents a number of OPPO’s essential capabilities, including AI, security and privacy, multimedia, and interconnectivity. Lastly, “X”, refers to the leading-edge and differentiated technologies and strategic resources such as the flash charge technology.

The OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset features a flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users more natural interactive experience. It comes with OPPO’s three proprietary technologies, including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. The handset sports a 6.7-inch display that can be transformed into a 7.4-inch display.

On the other hand, Oppo AR Glasses 2021 adopt a new split design, which makes it compact and light-weight. For reference, it is nearly 75% lighter than its predecessor. The device is built with the Birdbath optical solution, enhancing the immersive experience. It features diverse sensors, including a stereo fisheye camera, one ToF sensor, and one RGB camera. They can not only support a number of natural interactions, including interactions via smartphone, gesture-based interactions, and spatial localization, but also complete the three-dimensional spatial localization calculation within milliseconds.

Plus, there’s CybeReal AR application that is powered by real-time, spatial calculation technology enables high-precision localization and scene recognition, and is supported by OPPO’s three core technologies. These include reconstructing the world to the centimeters, real-time high-precision localization, and OPPO Cloud,