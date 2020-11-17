OPPO AR Glass 2021 at INNO Day
Oppo AR Glasses 2021

OPPO held its INNO Day 2020 event themed “Leap into the Future” in Shenzhen today. It announced a new concept phone, the OPPO X 2021 rollable, OPPO AR Glass 2021, and OPPO CybeReal AR application. The company announced a new ‘3+N+X’ strategy where “3” refers to three underlying technologies, namely hardware, software, and services technologies. The ‘N’ represents a number of OPPO’s essential capabilities, including AI, security and privacy, multimedia, and interconnectivity. Lastly, “X”, refers to the leading-edge and differentiated technologies and strategic resources such as the flash charge technology.

The OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset features a flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users more natural interactive experience. It comes with OPPO’s three proprietary technologies, including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. The handset sports a 6.7-inch display that can be transformed into a 7.4-inch display.

Oppo AR Glasses 2021 at INNO Day

On the other hand, Oppo AR Glasses 2021 adopt a new split design, which makes it compact and light-weight. For reference, it is nearly 75% lighter than its predecessor. The device is built with the Birdbath optical solution, enhancing the immersive experience. It features diverse sensors, including a stereo fisheye camera, one ToF sensor, and one RGB camera. They can not only support a number of natural interactions, including interactions via smartphone, gesture-based interactions, and spatial localization, but also complete the three-dimensional spatial localization calculation within milliseconds.

Plus, there’s CybeReal AR application that is powered by real-time, spatial calculation technology enables high-precision localization and scene recognition, and is supported by OPPO’s three core technologies. These include reconstructing the world to the centimeters, real-time high-precision localization, and OPPO Cloud,

You May Also Like
HONOR 10X Lite
HONOR 10X Lite with quad cameras, 5000mAh battery goes official
Aside from availability in Russia, the smartphone will begin sales in other markets soon.
Cel-Fi GO X Reception Extender Review
Sick of having to go outside to use your cell phone? The Cel-Fi Go X takes the signal from outside, boosts it, and redistributes it indoors.
Mi 11 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro might sport a 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution
The leak further adds that there will just be a slight update rather than a major overhaul in the camera department.