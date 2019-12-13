While most of the smartphone manufacturers are using chips made by third parties, it is HUAWEI and Apple that design their own chips, which are then outsourced for manufacturing.

OPPO will reportedly join this elite group, as the Chinese company is allegedly developing its own mobile chip. Dubbed the M1, it will be an auxiliary processor, according to the report, which means it will either be an NPU, or a chip that will likely offer support to the main chip, or handle some specific tasks itself.

The information was shared by OPPO vice-president Liu Chang, who also said that the company is going to invest CNY50 billion (US$7.172 billion) for software and hardware R&D purposes over the next three years.

Source: DigiTimes