OPPO flagship
Author
Tags

While most of the smartphone manufacturers are using chips made by third parties, it is HUAWEI and Apple that design their own chips, which are then outsourced for manufacturing.

OPPO will reportedly join this elite group, as the Chinese company is allegedly developing its own mobile chip. Dubbed the M1, it will be an auxiliary processor, according to the report, which means it will either be an NPU, or a chip that will likely offer support to the main chip, or handle some specific tasks itself.

The information was shared by OPPO vice-president Liu Chang, who also said that the company is going to invest CNY50 billion (US$7.172 billion) for software and hardware R&D purposes over the next three years.

Source: DigiTimes

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Fold review:

Samsung sells 1 million Galaxy Fold units worldwide

According to Samsung Electronics’ President, the South Korean tech giant managed to sell one million units of the Galaxy Fold.

Pocketnow Daily: OPPO Find X2 Plans Look Kinda HOT?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new OPPO Find X2, the official launch date for the Reno 3, the prices of 2020 iPhones and more
Samsung Galaxy Fold review

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G sold out in minutes, and a new display coming in the Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy W20 5G or the Chinese version of the Galaxy Fold sold out in minutes today, and we get rumors of the display in its upcoming version