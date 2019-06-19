Remember the in-display selfie camera that OPPO (and shortly after, Xiaomi) teased at the beginning of the month? It is similar to the in-display fingerprint scanner, placing the front-facing camera behind the screen to eliminate the need for bezels, notches, holes, and other elevating mechanisms.

OPPO just took it to Weibo, spotted by GizmoChina, to announce that it will be showing off the technology at the upcoming MWC Shanghai on June 26.

At this stage, it’s difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there’s bound to be some loss in optical quality. But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away — OPPO VP Brian Shen told Android Central.

At MWC Shanghai we should also get more details on when exactly OPPO is planning on making a commercially available smartphone with an in-display selfie camera.