Alongside the OPPO Reno4 Pro, the company also announced its OPPO Watch. It is the company’s first smartwatch with WearOS by Google in India. The 46mm version features a 1.91-inch 3D flexible AMOLED 326 PPI Retina display with 100% P3 wide color gamut and comes with 50 meter water resistance. In contrast, the 41mm version has a 1.6-inch 301 PPI AMOLED screen and comes with 30 meter water resistance.

The OPPO Watch is powered by Snapdragon 3100 and Apollo 3 dual processors with Wi-Fi support but doesn’t have eSIM like the Chinese version. It comes with an aluminium frame and a rubber strap. Moreover, it supports Watch VOOC flash charge technology. It can charge the battery of the 41mm variant from 0% to 100% in 75 minutes. The OPPO Watch 46mm can be charged from 0 to 46% in 15 minutes.

It features 3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, and Ambient light sensor. The OPPO Watch is compatible with Android 6.0 and above. It supports tracking indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more.

The OPPO Watch 41mm model comes in elegant black, rose gold and fog silver colors. It is priced at Rs 14,990 (~$200). On the other hand, the 46mm variant comes in Black and rose gold and is priced at Rs 19,990 (~$267). It is now available for order from Amazon.in and will go on sale starting from August 10th.