OPPO will be launching the OPPO Watch alongside the Find X2 series tomorrow. However, ahead of the launch, more information about the Watch has surfaced online.

A popular tipster claims that the OPPO Watch will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2500 along with the Apollo3 ultra low power chip. For reference, the Apollo3 chip can assist prolonging the battery life of the device by consuming less power.

The size of the OPPO Watch’s 3D curved screen is 1.19 inches. It will reportedly run on Wear OS by Google.

The Watch is said to be priced around 2,000 Yuan (~$288). You can read our rumor roundup about the device here.

Source: Weibo

