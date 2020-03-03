OPPO is all set to unveil its first smartwatch on March 6 alongside the OPPO Find X2 series. The company is calling it the OPPO Watch Series. It has revealed the design and features in a range of teasers. The upcoming device resembles the design language of the Apple Watch. Here is all you need to know about the OPPO Watch Series ahead of its launch.

OPPO Watch Series design features

Earlier in February, OPPO VP Brian Shen shared the first official look of the Watch. Further, Shen called its curved screen and 3D glass “a game-changer.” The OPPO Watch was revealed in Black color. However, the latest teasers have shown it in Black, White, and Gold color options.

The latest teaser confirms the display features of the upcoming device. It will feature a 1.19-inch screen at 326 PPI, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Moreover, the watch will offer a curved screen on two sides of its rectangular display. It will reportedly run on Wear OS by Google.

OPPO Watch Series features

While most of the features remain unknown, the OPPO Watch will carry ECG support, similar to what we have on the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5. The feature will also help it to compete with its Chinese counterpart, the Mi Watch, which doesn’t have the hardware to enable ECG support.

Meanwhile, another leak has shown the settings page of the said watch. It showcased the Settings menu that revealed four options mainly: “Multifunction Button”, “Battery”, “Password” and “More”.

Further, the multifunction button present at the sides can be customized to the users’ preference. It is also tipped to support optimization choices for prolonging the lifespan of the watch.

OPPO’s event takes place on March 6th at 4:30 AM ET. Hence, we won’t have to wait long to learn more about the OPPO Watch.