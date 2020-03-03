We’ve already seen OPPO’s upcoming smartwatch, dubbed OPPO Watch Series, show up in reports last month, but now the Chinese manufacturer is showing it off in its full glory, ahead of the March 6 launch event.

If you are initially tempted to confuse it with the Apple Watch, we won’t blame you, as it strikes a major resemblance with Apple’s wearable.

While little is known about the watch, aside its looks and the fact that it will run most likely Wear OS, we can tell from the images used by OPPO that it will have the ability to take phone calls. Whether that’s on its own, or while tethered to a phone is yet unknown, though we’re inclined towards the latter.

Apple’s digital crown on the Apple Watch is replaced with a secondary, larger button, pretty much in line with other Wear OS devices, and the bands themselves look different from Apple’s.

The blue and gold color options might be the only two (as teased), but the bands could have several shades.

It will all become clear on March 6th at 4:30AM ET, when OPPO will announce the Find X2, and the Watch Series.

It's time to say hello to #OPPOWatch. 👀



Unveiled at the #OPPOFindX2 Launch Event March 6, 10.30am CET. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/IwbOJnHoyg — OPPO (@oppo) March 2, 2020

Source: Twitter