OPPO launched its OPPO Watch alongside the Find X2 series in China back in March. Now, it is said to make its way to India with the OPPO Reno 4 series. According to a report, the Reno 4 series is expected to launch in the country in the third week of July. The development comes from MySmartPrice. However, it did not Oppo Watch’s exact date of launch or India pricing.

The OPPO Watch series incorporates the company’s Dual-Chip Endurance System and Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology, which reportedly improves battery life and shorten charging time. It features a 1.91-inch AMOLED screen with a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio, 402×476 resolution, and 326 PPI density.

The device provides a health monitoring system and various fitness tracking functions It contains 5 exercise sensors, can monitor a range of exercise scenarios, and is water-resistant to 50 meters. Further, it can constantly monitor heart rate and generate a chart showing heart rate over the past 24 hours.

OPPO Watch has its own Dual-Chip Endurance System that switches between a Snapdragon chip and an Apollo chip depending on power usage mode. In Smart Mode, the watch reportedly has a 40-hour use time on one charge. In Power Saver Mode, only basic functions such as notifications are enabled, and use time reportedly reaches 21 days on one charge.

OPPO Watch price in China:

41mm Aluminum Alloy (Black, White, Pink): 1499 Yuan (~$216)

46mm Aluminum Alloy (Black, Cream): 1999 Yuan (~$289)

46mm Stainless Steel (Black): 2499 Yuan (~$361)

Source: MySmartPrice