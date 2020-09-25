OPPO has launched an ECG Edition of its OPPO Watch that was launched back in March in China. The smartwatch comes in 46mm and 41mm size variants. However, the new ECG Edition will be made available in only the 46mm size. It comes with the same specifications as the other two variants. The only addition being electrocardiogram feature, which records the electrical signal from your heart. It is being offered in a single stainless-steel option for CNY 2,499 (~$366). The device is already up for grabs in China. Notably, the price is same as the stainless-steel model of standard Oppo Watch.

The OPPO Watch ECG Edition comes in a single 46mm variant that features a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with 402×476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC and an Apollo 3 co-processor. The device runs ColorOS Watch based on Android. It has 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It is compatible with phones running Android 6 or higher.

It packs a 430mAh battery that is touted to deliver 40 hours of battery life with regular use and 21 days on the Power Saver mode. Further, it also supports VOOC fast charging technology. The smartwatch comes with sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle monitoring, and sedentary reminders. One can track a wide range of workouts, with an AI-based fitness regime feature.

The OPPO Watch ECG Edition comes with 5 ATM/ IPX8 water resistance rating. As for the sensors, it includes a three-axis accelerometer, air pressure sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetism sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, and ECG. It also includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS. The new device weighs 45.5 grams and supports eSIM capability.