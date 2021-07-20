Oppo released the original Oppo Watch last year, back in March. The smartwatch proved to be quite successful, and the company will release its successor on July 27. A new teaser has revealed the date, but no other information has been shared at this time.

Back when the Oppo Watch was released, the similarities between Oppo’s Watch 2 and the Apple Watch were really shocking, we’re yet to see whether that will also be the case this time. Looking at the new store listings, it seems like it will only be a redefined version and it will yet again have a lot of new similarities.

Oppo hasn’t shared any information about its upcoming Oppo Watch 2, and sadly the teaser doesn’t reveal anything useful either (via GSMArena and SparrowNews). Lucky for us, JD.com has already listed the Watch 2 on their website, which has revealed the color options and the overall design of the upcoming smartwatch. The listing also mentions other useful information, such as that it’ll come with an Apollo 4s chipset, and it will have camera control and gaming mode features built-in. It’s unclear what a gaming mode can do on a smartwatch, so we’ll have to wait a little more to find out.

Previously leaked specifications have revealed that the Oppo Watch 2 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, alongside an Apollo 4s chip. The smartwatch will run ColorOS and will reportedly also have an RTOS on board to extend the battery life.

The rest of the leaked specifications include support for eSim and LTE. The watch will also have 16GB of internal storage and feature a new Oppo Relax application, new watch faces and be available in two sizes – in 42mm and 46mm.

The Oppo Watch 2 will be released on July 27, so we’re only a few days away from finding out a lot more about the upcoming smartwatch.