Oppo today has revealed its second generation of Oppo Watch 2 smartwatch. It’s a direct successor of the Oppo Watch that was announced last year. It will be available in two sizes, a 42mm and a 46mm with eSim support.

The Oppo Watch 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 4100 chipset alongside a custom Apollo 4s processor by Ambiq (via GSMArena). The smartwatch has a curved AMOLED panel with 326 PPI and it also has a 60Hz refresh rate. The 42mm has a 1.75-inch display and just like its predecessor, it has two buttons on the side to control the watch.

The Watch 2 will also have 24-hour heart rate tracking and SP02 (blood oxygen) monitors, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and more features built-in. There are over 100 sports modes and the watch is rated for 5 ATM water resistance and there’s also a GPS for better tracking.

When it gets to the battery, the 46mm model should last up to 4 days on a single charge, which can extend to a massive 16 days in Power Saver mode. There’s also VOOC 2.0 fast charging available that promises a full day of use in just 10 minutes of charging.

The Oppo Watch 2 is available for pre-order today, and it will start shipping on August 6, although only in China. The 42mm Bluetooth-only version will cost about $200, while the eSim variant will be $230. The 46mm eSim model costs about $310.

The Oppo Watch 2 is currently only released in China, and unfortunately, we have no information on when it will make it to other markets globally. Hopefully, Oppo will announce its plans in the coming days. The Chinese version will run ColorOS that’s based on Android 8.1, just like the original Oppo Watch. The Bluetooth-only version will only be available for the smaller 42mm model, while the eSim variant will be available in both sizes.