OPPO Watch
Last year, OPPO launched its smartwatch, the OPPO Watch, which received favorable reviews, and was touted as the competitor to Samsung smartwatches in the Android space. The device went official with Snapdragon Wear 3100 and offered average performance. Now, it looks like its successor, OPPO Watch 2 will get a much-needed hardware update to improve its performance.

According to a table shared by XDA Developers, the upcoming OPPO Watch 2 details have emerged through its firmware files.

OPPO Watch 2 model numbers Size Color (derived from hexadecimal values)
OW20W3 46mm Dusty Gray (#FF9B9B9B)
OW20W1 46mm Mine Shaft (#FF1F1F1F)
OW20W1 46mm Steel Blue (#FF4285A1)
OW20W2 46mm Mine Shaft (#FF1F1F1F)
OW20W2 42mm Gold Sand (#FFE9BA9B)
OW20W2 42mm Water Leaf (#FFAAE6E9)
OW20W2 42mm Matisse (#FF2255A3)

According to the report, the OPPO Watch 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, which is mentioned as “msm8937_32go” in the build property file. The smartwatch is likely to run the new version of WearOS, which Google has co-developed with Samsung.

To recall, the original OPPO Watch came with 8GB of native storage. Now, it has been revealed through a build property file that the Watch 2 will have a built-in storage of 16GB. The report also reveals that the smartwatch will offer features like new watch faces and a stress detection function. Moreover, it will come with a new OPPO Relax app.

The OPPO Watch 2 is tipped to feature the same square-shaped dial as the predecessor. It is said to come with e-SIM support for LTE connectivity. OPPO is also rumored to be working on a smartwatch named OPPO Watch Free. It is still unclear if the Watch Free and OPPO Watch are the same device or two different watches. However, as we head towards the launch, more information regarding the OPPO Watch 2 is likely to emerge.




