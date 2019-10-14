OPPO wants to wrap the screen completely around all sides of the phone

OPPO’s wrap-around display, called Waterfall Screen, was demoed by the company back in July. Since then Huawei introduced the Mate 30 Pro and its Horizon Display, which wraps around the edges of the phone, but OPPO is going to apparently take it to the next level.

A patent uncovered by LetsGoDigital describes how OPPO is planning on not only wrapping the display around the sides of the device, but also around the top and bottom. Apparently, the patent application is almost one year old, being filed in November of 2018, but published this month.

In order to achieve this 3D curve effect, hardware components have to be relocated, or placed under the display. OPPO also has filed patents for tucking the infrared and light sensors under the glass. With front-facing cameras already being demoed under the display, fingerprint scanners under the glass being the norm, and sound emitting panels becoming more of a trend, we’re one step closer to a true all-screen display.