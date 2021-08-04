Oppo today unveiled its next-generation under-screen camera (USC) technology for smartphones. The new technology places the front-facing camera under the smartphone display to maintain the integrity and consistency of the display, both during use and while the screen is off. The new solution by Oppo promises to offer consistent screen quality and camera image quality without any compromises.

The new under-screen camera solution fixes a lot of the previous issues that we’ve seen with UD technology. It solves the inconsistent display quality in the screen area above the under-screen camera, poor image quality caused by obstruction of the camera by the screen, and issues with product reliability and lifespan, says Oppo in the press release.

Oppo has announced the following innovations that are thanks to the new hardware structure and AI algorithms:

Innovative pixel geometry: The new solution shrinks the size of each pixel without decreasing the number of pixels to ensure a 400-PPI (Pixel-per-Inch) high-quality display even in the camera area

The new solution shrinks the size of each pixel without decreasing the number of pixels to ensure a 400-PPI (Pixel-per-Inch) high-quality display even in the camera area Transparent wiring and new design: Oppo has replaced the traditional screen wiring with a new transparent wiring material. This, combined with an improved manufacturing process, reduces the width of the wiring by 50%, and it results in a further improved, and more refined display quality.

Oppo has replaced the traditional screen wiring with a new transparent wiring material. This, combined with an improved manufacturing process, reduces the width of the wiring by 50%, and it results in a further improved, and more refined display quality. Better screen accuracy, color, and brightness: The screen is now using a proprietary screen technology, where each pixel circuit now drives only 1 pixel (“1-to-1”). Combined with Oppo’s algorithmic compensation technology, it allows the chromaticity and brightness of the entire screen to be precisely controlled with a deviation of about 2%. The new solution also allows the under-screen camera technology to show smaller fonts more accurately, colors and texture details are also shown in higher quality to be more consistent and provide a more immersive experience.

The screen is now using a proprietary screen technology, where each pixel circuit now drives only 1 pixel (“1-to-1”). Combined with Oppo’s algorithmic compensation technology, it allows the chromaticity and brightness of the entire screen to be precisely controlled with a deviation of about 2%. The new solution also allows the under-screen camera technology to show smaller fonts more accurately, colors and texture details are also shown in higher quality to be more consistent and provide a more immersive experience. Improved reliability and lifespan: The newly introduced hardware and software changes help the next-generation under-screen camera solution to be able to provide display compensation in the area of the screen. It also improves the screen’s lifespan by up to 50%.

Oppo’s US Research Institutes have developed a series of imaging AI algorithms to reduce some of the adverse side effects and problems found with the current generation of under-screen cameras. These problems include blurry images and glare, just to mention a few. The new algorithm by Oppo will use AI to reduce these, and provide more natural-looking and accurate images on display.

Oppo has also recently announced a number of new charging technologies that aim to provide a safer and faster method to charge smartphones and other devices.