OPPO unveils 150W SuperVOOC charging technology at MWC 2022

OPPO today unveiled its upcoming 150W SuperVOOC charger that can charge a 4,500 mAh battery from 1% to 50% in just 5 minutes, and 0-100% in 15 minutes. This is significantly faster than OPPO’s 65W fast charging technology which was able to from 0 to 100% in just 40 minutes. OPPO also demonstrated a 240W charging technology that is capable of never-seen-before speeds.

OPPO today announced a new charging technology, a 150W fast charger, and 240W SuperVOOC. OPPO says that the new 150W flash charging technology allows the battery to maintain 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, which it claims is double the current industry standard.

OPPO also provided a useful charging curve, which compared the 150W SuperVOOC charger with a 65W unit, and the 150W technology can charge a device with 4,500 mAh battery in less than half the time. A full charge is now possible in just 15 minutes. The charger uses gallium nitride (GaN) to reduce the size of the adapter to roughly about the same size as the previous generation 65W SuperVOOC adapter, measuring 58 x 57 x 30mm, and weighing around 172 grams.

The new charger also comes with a customized battery management chip that includes two key technologies: a smart battery health algorithm and battery healing technology to optimize the battery's charging speed and safety. The Smart Battery Health Algorithm can track real-time electric potential across the negative electrodes inside the battery, dynamically adjusting the charging current to minimize damage. It’s worth noting that the OPPO Find X5 already has the Battery Health Engine.

The first device to take advantage of the 150W charging technology will be a OnePlus device, arriving sometime in April or June.

240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge

The new 240W SuperVOOC Flash charger was also demonstrated at MWC 2022. The new charger is capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery to 100% in just 9 minutes. The new technology charges at 24V/10A, using the Type-C interface. The new charger also has five safety protection measures to control the voltage, current, temperate, and overall the safety of the device while charging.

While we have no information on when we might see the new 240W Flash charge technology in a OnePlus or OPPO device, we’ll likely see it sooner or later. In other news, Realme also announced a 150W fast charger today at MWC 2022.