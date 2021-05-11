Android users have to admit that we would love to see our older devices get as many OS updates as iPhones. I mean, we’re in 2021, and the iPhone 6s, a device launched in 2016, still managed to get the current iOS 14 upgrade, even though we’re not sure it will get to see iOS 15. Whatever the case, that’s five years of major OS updates. Now, Android devices haven’t been so lucky. Samsung recently announced that it will give three years of Android updates to its devices, which is a nice improvement over the usual two we got. And now, to make things better, we have received official information saying that Vivo will give us more than that, with OPPO considering to follow its footsteps.

Good news for Android users, it seems that Android OEMs are finally finding a way to give their devices more major updates. Vivo recently announced that it would commit to three years of Android updates, even though this will only apply to the flagship “X” series. This new change will start with devices launched after July 2021, and it will cover devices in the European, Australian, and Indian markets. Now, devices that aren’t eligible for this new change will still get regular Android security updates.

“Vivo today announced that it is expanding its software support for the flagship X series, committing to provide three years of major Android OS upgrades and security updates for selected models launching after July 2021. vivo aims to extend the high-end smartphone experience offered by the X series devices by ensuring continuous improvements based on evolving consumer trends and exciting new software innovations.”

Now, Vivo’s flagships aren’t the only ones getting these benefits. It seems that OPPO is also planning on giving more major Android updates to its Find X series. OPPO spoke to Android Planet, where it mentioned it was going to expand its updates. However, the difference between Vivo and OPPO is that Vivo made an official announcement, while we are still expecting to get some sort of official confirmation from OPPO, as it’s considering expanding its update policy to a fourth year, with research underway. Now, once again, this is not official, so you may want to take it with some salt.

Source 9to5Google