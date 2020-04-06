OPPO Audio product teaser
OPPO announced its Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds back a few months back in China. Now, the company has said that it will be launching a new audio product in China tomorrow, April 7.

The teaser only suggests a circular device along with the launch date. As for speculations, this could be the OPPO Enco W31 wireless earbuds with intuitive touch controls.

For reference, the Enco W31 was launched in India as Enco Free last month for Rs 4,499. Even though it was announced in India, sale for the earbuds got delayed due to the current situation. Further, it was also introduced in Russia last week.

Moreover, some rumors say that it could be a compact Bluetooth speakers with support for Breeno voice assistant.

Source: Weibo

