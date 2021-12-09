OPPO teases Find N foldable ahead of INNO DAY 2021

It's no secret that OPPO has been working on a foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Ahead of its INNO DAY 2021 event, where the company is expected to unveil its first NPU chipset and new AR Smart Glasses, the company has teased its first-ever foldable OPPO Find N smartphone. The company has now officially revealed that it will launch its first foldable commercial device on the second day of its INNO DAY 2021 event, i.e., December 15th.

Pete Lau, OnePlus co-founder and chief product officer at OPPO, wrote in the blog post that the company has been developing its first foldable smartphone for over four years. During the process of its development, OPPO built six prototypes of the smartphone, according to Pete Lau. Lau says that the smartphone development has "hit a wall." Despite new technologies like fast charging, high refresh rates, mobile photography covering several focal lengths, and 5G connectivity, the "smartphone development has reached a limit."

With foldables, OPPO feels that it can find a way to break through the bottleneck of smartphone displays. Lau says that the first generation of OPPO Find N "was born internally" back in the April of 2018. Since then, OPPO has perfected the idea of its foldable. OPPO claims that over the past few years of Find N's development, the company has solved the "main pain points" of foldable: crease in the display and overall durability of the device. OPPO says the Find N will come with "perhaps" the "best hinge and display designs" in the world.

As it can be seen in the teaser shared, the OPPO Find N foldable phone will feature a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with one outer display and one inner display. The outer display appears to be wider than the outer display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It also shows that the outer display won't have a large bezel. The inner display, which is said to be an 8-inch 120Hz refresh rate supported LTPO OLED panel, seems to be similar to the Galaxy Fold.

According to the previous leaks, OPPO Find N won't be short of flagship-level internals as well. The foldable could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, and will run on the latest ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. On the back, the OPPO Find N is said to feature the SONY IMX766 50MP primary camera. Moreover, the smartphone will reportedly have a 4,500mAh battery inside with support for 65W fast charging technology, something that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 lacks.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer as OPPO is said to unveil the Find N at the INNO DAY 2021 event which is just a few days away now. What are your expectations from the OPPO Find N? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: OPPO