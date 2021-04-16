OPPO is expanding its ecosystem with wearables and audio product launches alongside its smartphones. The company has cemented its place in the audio segment with the budget Enco M31 and the more-affordable-than-AirPods Enco X. Plus, its OPPO Watch is one of the best Android Wear smartwatches you can buy in the market at an affordable price point. However, these products have been limited to Android with no support for iPhones. It is changing now.

OPPO has started rolling out its HeyTap Health app for the iOS platform. The app allows you to pair the OPPO Watch or the Band Style with an iPhone. You can use the app to adjust the settings as well as synchronize the data and view them on your iPhone now. Moreover, they can also synchronize the information with Apple‘s own Health after authorization.

For reference, prior to this, the OPPO Watch had the option of synchronizing the data of the smartwatch with Android and iOS devices using Google’s Wear OS application as it runs Wear OS. Now, it can also sync with the iPhone using OPPO’s own HeyTap Health app.

That being said, the HeyTap app for audio devices has not been rolled out still. It can be used to pair one of the best affordable TWS earphones – OPPO Enco X with Android devices. Unfortunately, iPhone users will have to wait for an AirPods alternative at a budget. While the earbuds do connect with the Apple devices, you don’t get the app to customize things like gestures. Notably, you get LHDC and AAC codecs and miss out on aptX. But you don’t miss out on the sound quality. As we said in our OPPO Enco X review, the earbuds offer a fantastic sound with a segment-leading ANC.