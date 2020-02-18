The Oppo smartwatch has been a long-rumored product. Now, an Oppo official has teased its design. Oppo Vice President Brian Shen took to Twitter to tease the design of the Oppo smartwatch.

The Oppo smartwatch looks to have a more pronounced curve on the left and right than the top and bottom.

Here's another look at the forthcoming OPPO Watch. 👀 The curved screen and 3D glass will be a game changer. 🤓 pic.twitter.com/ozbl9BXNZq — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) February 17, 2020

The upcoming smartwatch will sport a “curved screen and 3D glass”. The device looks almost identical to the Apple Watch. However, it doesn’t sport a Digital Crown. Instead, it features two side buttons on the right edge. One of the buttons may also have an LED strip embedded in it for notifications.

The smartwatch will come in at least gold and black.

Source: Twitter