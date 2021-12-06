OPPO shares when certain devices will receive ColorOS 12 and beta program

OPPO announced the Color OS 12 Beta back in October, and the company rolled out the beta build to Find X3 Pro devices in Malaysia and Indonesia. OPPO is slowly releasing the new OS version – which is based on Android 12 – to a lot more devices, and the company just shared a few more that will be joining the Beta program, and a few more on when they’ll receive the final release.

According to the latest announcement (via XDA-Developers), four new devices will be getting the ColorOS 12 official version, the Find X2 on December 20, the Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, and the standard Reno 6 Pro on December 22, and the Reno 6 on December 28. The news means that OPPO will have eight devices running the latest Android 12 operating system by the end of 2021, and it’s great to see OPPO improving its upgrade schedule.

The other image also highlights when ColorOS 12 Beta will open up to three more devices; the Reno 5 Pro and F19 Pro+ on 10 December, and the A74 5G will be able to join the program on 28 December.

The main caveat is that the timeline only confirms the update path for India, but Europe and other regions are expected to follow shortly after. It’s also important to note that OPPO states that the update will start rolling out in batches, which means that one device may get it sooner than the other. Phased rollouts are typical for large software updates, and it should reach all devices in the coming weeks.

OPPO will also hold its annual INNO DAY 2021 event on December 14-15, where the company will announce new devices and is expected to showcase new design concepts. The company will also share its strategy for the next year, and talk about its business operations and more.