OPPO shares ColorOS 12 update timeline

Back in December, we shared the new ColorOS 12 timeline for the Android 12 Beta program and the official version. Today, OPPO added new devices and released new dates for when the new platform will become available in certain regions, and the Beta program expanded with new devices that can now join the test.

OPPO shared three new images that detail the Android 12 Beta roll-out timeline, the Android 12 official timeline for Western Europe, and the updated Android 12 Official roll-out timeline on its community forums.

Based on the new announcements, Android 12 Beta will become available for the Reno5 F, Reno4 Pro, Reno4, Reno4 F, F19 Pro, and F17 Pro devices in February. Additionally, from March, the Beta program will expand to the Reno5 Lite, Reno4 Pro 5G, Reno4 Z 5G, Reno4 Lite, A94, A93, and A53s 5G devices.

ColorOS 12 will also start rolling out to more countries for the Find X3 Pro 5G, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Span, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Oppo will also release the new update to the Find X3 Neo 5G in France on January 17. The A73 5G will also receive the update in Italy and Spain from January 20.

As for outside of Europe, OPPO is still updating the Find X3 Pro 5G, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, Find X2, Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition, Reno6 5G, and Reno5 Pro 5G devices. The company also revealed that it plans to roll out the update to the Reno 5 5G in Hong Kong on January 17. From January 18, the Reno6 Z 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 Pro, Reno5 Z 5G, and F19 Pro+ will receive the update in select regions. The OPPOA73 5G is also planned to receive the new ColorOS 12 update on January 20 in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

ColorOS 12 was released officially on October 11, 2021, and it’s the latest available software for supported OPPO devices. The new operating system is based on Android 12, and it introduces new visual changes, Omoji, new 3D icons, privacy features, better battery saving, and a bunch more. If you want to look at our ColorOS 12 hands-on experience, you can find out more here.