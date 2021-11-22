OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro images and specifications surface ahead of launch

OPPO will announce the Reno7 series in China on 25th November. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone's images and specs have been leaked.

OPPO's Reno series is the company's other mid to premium smartphone offering apart from its Find X series. The company is all set to announce its new OPPO Reno7 series in China this week, and now ahead of the official announcement, OPPO Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE's images and specifications have been revealed.

The leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass (@evleaks) and Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) on Twitter, though the smartphones are also already available for pre-order on China's online shopping website JD.com which has also revealed some official information about the series. As can be seen in the images, OPPO Reno7 adopts the iPhone 12/13 like box design, which is becoming the trend on Android smartphones as Xiaomi has also announced its Redmi Note 11 series with a similar iPhone-like design.

OPPO Reno7

Starting off with OPPO Reno7, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple-camera setup on the back (the third camera is underneath the LED flash). The text on the camera module confirms that the smartphone will have a 64MP primary camera sensor. Other than that, the two cameras are expected to be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. OPPO Reno 7 is expected to be available in three colors, i.e., Star Rain Wish (Blue), Dawn Gold, and Starry Night Black.

The vanilla OPPO Reno7 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. According to the listing, it will have a 4,500 mAh battery which is said to sport 65W fast wired charging. As per the leaks, the smartphone will be available in three configurations in China : 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage.

OPPO Reno7 Pro

Presumably (since it used the "Pro" keyword), OPPO Reno7 Pro will be the highest-end smartphone of the Reno7 series. Unlike the triple-camera setup on the vanilla Reno 7, the smartphone will pack a quad-camera module. The additional camera sensor is said to be a 2MP depth sensor. It will be backed by the same 4,500 mAh battery. But, unlike the Snapdragon chipset found in Reno7, OPPO Reno 7 Pro will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 Max chipset.

Like the Reno7, Reno7 Pro is also expected to be available in three colors: Star Rain Wish, Dawn Gold, and Starry Night Black. According to leaks, OPPO Reno7 Pro will be available in only two configurations: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage. The Reno7 Pro will also boast a slimmer profile at only 7.45mm of thickness.

OPPO Reno7 SE

OPPO will also be announcing a "Special Edition" version of the Reno7 series, according to the leaks. The Reno 7 SE will come in the same three colors as the other two models listed above, however, it will lack some of the key features. For example, you can see that the chin on the Reno7 SE is a bit thicker. This could mean the smartphone will come with an inferior display in comparison to the 7 and 7 Pro. Moreover, the device is expected to be powered by Dimensity 920 SoC and pack a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

However, not a lot is known about OPPO Reno7 SE right now. But, the good news is that we don't have to wait long as OPPO is officially unveiling the series in China on 25th November.