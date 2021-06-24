OPPO Reno6 series is about to launch soon. The company could include the Reno6 Z alongside the vanilla and Pro variants. Ahead of the announcement, full specifications of the Reno6 Z have leaked online. The smartphone resembles its predecessor on paper but features a better set of cameras. To recall, OPPO had launched the Reno5 Z back in April, and within two months of launch have have started hearing rumors about its successor.

The OPPO Reno6 Z is tipped to feature the same 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It will again miss out on the high refresh rate feature as it is said to have support for a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen will be under the protection of Gorilla Glass 5, as per the rumor. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, and paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, there could be more storage options available at the time of sale, but there is no confirmation yet.

Oppo Reno 6Z key specifications.

– 2 colors

– 6.43-inch 60hz FullHD+ AMOLED

– Gorilla Glass 5

– Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

– RAM 8GB

– ROM 256GB

– VOOC 4.0 30W, 4310mAh

– Camera 64MP + 8MP UltraWide + 2MP (Macro)

– Camera selfie 32MP
— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 23, 2021

The OPPO Reno6 Z is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera could be bumped to 64MP from 48MP on the predecessor. It could be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Moreover, the selfie shooter could get a boost as well. On the front, you might get a 32MP camera as opposed to the 16MP sensor found on the Reno5 Z. Further, the device is tipped to pack a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It is likely to run ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

In a nutshell, when compared to the predecessor, the OPPO Reno6 Z will feature twice the storage, and a higher-res main camera and selfie camera. The rest of the specifications seem identical to the Reno5 Z.