OPPO announced the global variant of Reno4 Pro a few weeks back, and now the Reno5 series rumors have already started coming. Moreover, they claim that the new phones will be powered by a couple of unannounced Qualcomm chipsets.

The latest development comes from a tipster Really Asen Jun (translated) who posted on Weibo the names of OPPO Reno5 series phones. The vanilla, Reno5 is tipped to be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC while the Oppo Reno5 Pro and Reno5 Pro+ are said to come with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset.

Going by Qualcomm‘s nomenclature, the Snapdragon 775G is likely to be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 765G. On the other hand, Snapdragon 860 could be a toned-down version of the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. There is no word on the two processors from Qualcomm yet.

