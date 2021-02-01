OPPO announced the Reno5 series in China recently, and the Reno 5 Pro went official in India soon after. However, the company didn’t announce its top-tier Reno5 Pro+ in India, and it has been limited to China for now. The smartphone was recently spotted at certification platforms like the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Bluetooth SIG. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s 2020 flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865. While the company has announced its Snapdragon 870 chipset, rumors point that the global variant of the Reno5 Pro+ could remain similar to the China version.

Now, the Reno5 Pro+ has surfaced in the database of Global Certification Forums (GCF). This indicates a nearing global launch, which means the device could be coming to more countries outside of China. The certification hasn’t revealed any details on the specs of the CPH2207. However, previous FCC listing had revealed a few pieces of information. It hinted towards the presence of a 4,450mAh battery, 65W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G support. Hence, it is likely to come with similar specifications as that of the Chinese version.

OPPO Reno5 Pro+ specifications

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED screen with a punch-hole design. It has a 90Hz refresh rate with an FHD+ resolution. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the optics, it sports a quad rear camera setup, which is led by a 50MP Sony IMX766 lens. It is accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13MP telephoto sensor + a 2MP macro camera. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter. The smartphone also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.