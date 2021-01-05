OPPO introduced the Reno5 series in China recently. Now, the company is all set to launch the Reno5 Pro 5G in India. The device will be announced on January 18 in the country. It will be the first device in India to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC. OPPO is teasing it as a videography phone. It is said to pack “industry-first Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System,” which comes with an integration of hardware, flexible software, and smart algorithm to enhance video quality and portrait effects.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G specs

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is rated to go up to 1100 nits in brightness. The screen comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

On the optics front, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera setup. There is a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It can record 4K at 30fps. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter located at the top left corner of the display.

The Reno5 Pro 5G packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It is claimed to give 4 hours of video playback with just 5 minutes of charging. It supports reverse wireless charging as well. The smartphone comes in four color options. However, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G availability in India will only be announced at launch on January 18. It could be priced around INR 40,000.