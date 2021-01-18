OPPO announced its Reno5 series in China recently. Now, the lineup is getting a global rollout with the launch of Reno5 Pro 5G in India. The device is the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC in the country. It comes with flagship features like 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging and a curved AMOLED display. The company also announced the launch of Enco X TWS earphones in India.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G features a 7.6mm body and weighs only 173 grams. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch 3D curved Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is HDR10+ certified. The device is powered by the Dimensity 1000+ chipset, which features an integrated 5G modem and comes with 4 big Cortex A77 cores for flagship-level performance along with the Mali-G77 GPU. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the base variant.

The Reno5 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera setup of 64MP primary camera + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + two 2MP macro and depth sensors. It has FDF Portrait Video system to improve the videography experience. OPPO claims that the new model is able to capture brighter, more colorful, and less noisy videos, even at night. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. There is a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, which is claimed to charge the device to 100% in just 30 minutes. The smartphone starts at INR 35,990 (~$491) in India.

OPPO also launched its TWS earphones called the Enco X today. It is priced at INR 9,990 ($136). These in-ear style earbuds with a stem feature an 11mm dynamic driver and a 6mm balanced membrane driver. They support LHDC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs. Moreover, these are tuned by Dynaudio, a Danish Hi-Fi brand. You get Bluetooth 5.2, ANC, and binaural low-latency support for gaming sessions. These earphones are IP54-certified for water resistance and weigh 4.8g each. OPPO claims the device can last up to 5.5 hours with ANC turned off and up to 4 hours when ANC is activated. The charging case that charges via USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging can raise these numbers up to 25 hours.