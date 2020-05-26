Earlier this month, OPPO dropped an official teaser for the upcoming Reno4 series of phones. But prior to its grand unveiling, official renders of the upcoming OPPO phone, a marketing image as well as a hands-on image have surfaced online. The leaked images show the OPPO Reno4 in all its glory, which includes the not-so-subtle OPPO Reno branding splashed across the entire rear panel.

The three rear camera lenses and the module protrude significantly, which means aside from being an eyesore, it will also cause the phone to wobble when lying on a flat surface. Over at the front, we see a curved display with slim bezels and a hole punch drilled in the top left corner.

As per a Weibo post from a reliable tipster, both the phones will rely on the Snapdragon 765G SoC and will pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging. The OPPO Reno4 will pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, while the Reno4 Pro will pack a 6.5-inch panel with the same resolution but a higher 90Hz refresh rate.

The camera setup on the Oppo Reno4 will reportedly be 48MP+8MP+2MP, while that on its Pro variant will go 48MP+12MP+13MP. Lastly, the Reno4 is said to pack a single 32MP camera, while the Reno4 Pro might feature a 32MP camera accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. Notably, the aforementioned specifications match with those listed on the Chinese regulatory body TENAA’s database as well.

Source: Weibo