The OPPO Reno4 and Reno4 Pro went official in China yesterday and are already up for pre-order in the country. OPPO has now officially confirmed that the Reno4 duo will also make it to the Indian market with some localized features in tow, but hasn’t shared a launch timeline yet.
“Following OPPO’s “Glocal” strategy, the India version of the smartphone is expected to come with multiple localized features to cater to the changing needs of Indian consumers,” OPPO was quoted as saying in an official statement (via Gadgets360).
The OPPO Reno4 and its Pro sibling both offer 5G support, draw power from the Snapdragon 765G processor and come equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary snapper. Notably, both the phones bring support for the in-house 65W SuperVOOC Super Flash charge technology.
OPPO Reno4, Reno4 Pro specifications
|OPPO Reno4
|OPPO Reno4 Pro
|Display
|6.4-inch AMOLED
2400×1080 pixels
409 PPI pixel density
90.7% screen-to-body ratio
800 nits peak brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass
|6.5-inch AMOLED
2400×1080 pixels
402 PPI pixel density
93.4% screen-to-body ratio
1100 nits peak brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4X
|8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
|128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
|Rear cameras
|48MP (f/1.7) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
2MP (f/2.4) monochrome
|48MP (f/1.7) primary
12MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
13MP (f/2.4) telephoto
|Front camera
|32MP (f/2.4) primary
2MP (f/2.4) depth
|32MP (f/2.4)
|Battery
|4020mAh
65W
(SuperVOOC Super Flash Charge)
|4,000mAh
65W
(SuperVOOC Super Flash Charge)
|Dimensions
|159.3×74.0×7.8 mm
|159.6zx72.5×7.6 mm
|Weight
|183 grams
|172 grams
|Colors
|Crystal Diamond Blue
Dream Mirror Black
Taro Purple
|Crystal Diamond Blue
Crystal Diamond Red
Dream Mirror Black
Titanium Blank
Midsummer Fluorescence