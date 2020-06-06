The OPPO Reno4 and Reno4 Pro went official in China yesterday and are already up for pre-order in the country. OPPO has now officially confirmed that the Reno4 duo will also make it to the Indian market with some localized features in tow, but hasn’t shared a launch timeline yet.

“Following OPPO’s “Glocal” strategy, the India version of the smartphone is expected to come with multiple localized features to cater to the changing needs of Indian consumers,” OPPO was quoted as saying in an official statement (via Gadgets360).

The OPPO Reno4 and its Pro sibling both offer 5G support, draw power from the Snapdragon 765G processor and come equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary snapper. Notably, both the phones bring support for the in-house 65W SuperVOOC Super Flash charge technology.

OPPO Reno4, Reno4 Pro specifications