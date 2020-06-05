After weeks of leaks and teasers, the OPPO Reno4 and the Reno4 Pro have finally gone official. OPPO has gone for flashy colors, powerful cameras, and super fast 65W charging for its latest upper mid-range phones, and is also offering 5G compatibility with the Reno4 duo as well.

Both the phones are powered by the same Snapdragon 765G chip and have a 48MP triple rear camera setup. But the OPPO Reno4 Pro reigns supreme with a 13MP telephoto camera that can provide 5x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom output. Surprisingly, the vanilla OPPO Reno4 has dual front cameras, while its Pro sibling only has a single 32MP shooter.

You’ll get an AMOLED display on both phones with a punch hole design, and plenty of RAM as well as storage to boot. Here’s a quick breakdown of their specifications:

OPPO Reno4, Reno4 Pro specifications

OPPO Reno4 OPPO Reno4 Pro Display 6.4-inch AMOLED

2400×1080 pixels

409 PPI pixel density

90.7% screen-to-body ratio

800 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 6.5-inch AMOLED

2400×1080 pixels

402 PPI pixel density

93.4% screen-to-body ratio

1100 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 Rear cameras 48MP (f/1.7) primary

8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle

2MP (f/2.4) monochrome 48MP (f/1.7) primary

12MP (f/2.2) wide-angle

13MP (f/2.4) telephoto Front camera 32MP (f/2.4) primary

2MP (f/2.4) depth 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 4020mAh

65W

(SuperVOOC Super Flash Charge) 4,000mAh

65W

(SuperVOOC Super Flash Charge) Dimensions 159.3×74.0x7.8 mm 159.6zx72.5×7.6 mm Weight 183 grams 172 grams Colors Crystal Diamond Blue

Dream Mirror Black

Taro Purple Crystal Diamond Blue

Crystal Diamond Red

Dream Mirror Black

Titanium Blank

Midsummer Fluorescence



OPPO Reno4, Reno4 Pro price & availability

The OPPO Reno4 costs at ¥2,999 (~$420) for the 8GB+128GB variant and ¥3,299 (~$465) for the 8GB+256GB version, while the OPPO Reno4 Pro will set you back by ¥3,799 (~$540) for the 8GB+128GB configuration and ¥4,299 (~$610) for the 12GB+256GB model. Both the phones are now up for pre-order and will go on sale starting June 12 in China. However, OPPO is yet to reveal details about their international availability.

