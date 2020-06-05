After weeks of leaks and teasers, the OPPO Reno4 and the Reno4 Pro have finally gone official. OPPO has gone for flashy colors, powerful cameras, and super fast 65W charging for its latest upper mid-range phones, and is also offering 5G compatibility with the Reno4 duo as well.

Both the phones are powered by the same Snapdragon 765G chip and have a 48MP triple rear camera setup. But the OPPO Reno4 Pro reigns supreme with a 13MP telephoto camera that can provide 5x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom output. Surprisingly, the vanilla OPPO Reno4 has dual front cameras, while its Pro sibling only has a single 32MP shooter.

You’ll get an AMOLED display on both phones with a punch hole design, and plenty of RAM as well as storage to boot. Here’s a quick breakdown of their specifications:

OPPO Reno4, Reno4 Pro specifications

OPPO Reno4OPPO Reno4 Pro
Display6.4-inch AMOLED
2400×1080 pixels
409 PPI pixel density
90.7% screen-to-body ratio
800 nits peak brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass		6.5-inch AMOLED
2400×1080 pixels
402 PPI pixel density
93.4% screen-to-body ratio
1100 nits peak brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM8GB LPDDR4X8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
Rear cameras48MP (f/1.7) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
2MP (f/2.4) monochrome		48MP (f/1.7) primary
12MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
13MP (f/2.4) telephoto
Front camera32MP (f/2.4) primary
2MP (f/2.4) depth 		32MP (f/2.4)
Battery4020mAh
65W
(SuperVOOC Super Flash Charge) 		4,000mAh
65W
(SuperVOOC Super Flash Charge)
Dimensions159.3×74.0x7.8 mm159.6zx72.5×7.6 mm
Weight183 grams172 grams
ColorsCrystal Diamond Blue
Dream Mirror Black
Taro Purple		Crystal Diamond Blue
Crystal Diamond Red
Dream Mirror Black
Titanium Blank
Midsummer Fluorescence

OPPO Reno4, Reno4 Pro price & availability

The OPPO Reno4 costs at ¥2,999 (~$420) for the 8GB+128GB variant and ¥3,299 (~$465) for the 8GB+256GB version, while the OPPO Reno4 Pro will set you back by ¥3,799 (~$540) for the 8GB+128GB configuration and ¥4,299 (~$610) for the 12GB+256GB model. Both the phones are now up for pre-order and will go on sale starting June 12 in China. However, OPPO is yet to reveal details about their international availability.

OPPO Reno4 Pro
OPPO Reno4 Pro
OPPO Reno4 Pro
OPPO Reno4 Pro
OPPO Reno4
OPPO Reno4
