OPPO Reno4

Recently, OPPO dropped an official teaser for the upcoming Reno4 series of phones. Now, the company has announced that both Reno4 and Reno4 Pro will be launched on June 5.

The information was revealed through Weibo. OPPO will host a launch event at 19:30 PM (local time) on June 5. The teaser video highlights the design of Reno4 series.

OPPO Reno4 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch 90Hz full HD+ AMOLED display. It will come with curved edges and a punch-hole at the upper-left corner. It is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

As for the optics, it will sport a triple rear camera setup: a 48MP lens with OIS + a 12MP ultrawide sensor + a 13MP telephoto lens. On the front may lie a 32MP selfie shooter. It will come equipped with a SIM slot, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom edge.

Moreover, some live shots of the device have also leaked online. You can check them out by clicking on the source link below.

Source: Weibo

