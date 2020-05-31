OPPO recently dropped an official teaser for the upcoming Reno4 series of phones. The Reno4 and Reno4 Pro will be launched on June 5 in China. Now, renders and specifications of the OPPO Reno4 have leaked online.

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole at the upper-left corner of its screen. The duo is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

On the optics front, the OPPO Reno4 is tipped to sport a 48MP primary sensor + an 8MP camera + a 2MP lens. On the front may lie a 32MP + 2MP dual selfie shooter. The Pro variant is said to come with OIS on the primary camera alongside a 12MP lens and a 13MP sensor.

Source: Weibo