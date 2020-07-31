OPPO has launched the Reno4 Pro in India. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ E3 Super AMOLED 3D Borderless Sense Screen which is curved 55.9°. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 92.1% screen-to-body ratio.

The OPPO Reno4 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G, paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports a quad rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and a 32MP selfie shooter. It comes with features like Ultra Clear 108MP mode, AI Color Portrait, Night Flare Portrait, Monochrome video recording and more. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W Super Flash Charge.

OPPO Reno4 Pro specifications

Display 6..55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED

90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut SoC Snapdragon 720G RAM 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 Cameras Rear: 48MP (f/1.7) Sony IMX586 with EIS

8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

2MP (f/2.4) mono

2MP (f/2.4) macro



Front: 32MP (f/2.4) Sony IMX 616 Battery 4000mAh with 65W fast charging OS Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 Other In-display fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack,

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

The OPPO Reno4 Pro is priced at Rs 34,990. It will be made available in Starry Night and Silky White color options from Amazon.in and Flipkart online as well as offline stores starting from August 5.