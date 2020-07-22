OPPO Reno4 Pro
OPPO launched the Reno4 5G series in China last month. Now, the company is all set to unveil the 4G variant of OPPO Reno4 Pro in India on July 31. However, ahead of the launch, renders of the device have leaked online.

According to the renders, the OPPO Reno4 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter. Further, unlike the 5G variant, it does not seem to feature a laser autofocus sensor. The global edition features a 3.5mm audio jack alongside a USB-C port, a microphone, and an external speaker on its bottom edge.

It is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. It will sport a curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The device could come with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

