OPPO Reno4 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OPPO has announced that it will be launching its next Reno smartphone – the Reno 4 Pro – in India on July 31. The company reveals that it will feature a 92.01% screen-to-body ratio with a 6.5-inch display. It is confirmed to sport a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

According to a report from Moneycontrol, the OPPO Reno4 Pro will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera + an 8MP ultra-wide lens + a 2MP macro lens + a 2MP monochrome/depth sensor. On the front may lie a 32MP selfie shooter. To recall, the Chinese variant of the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with 48MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 13MP telephoto sensor.

The report goes on to say that Reno4 Pro will go on sale starting August 5. It will come in two color options – Starry Night and Silky White.

Moreover, it is rumored that the company will be launching the OPPO Watch alongside the smartphone on July 31. It is expected to come in two variants – 41mm and 46mm – that are likely to be priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

You May Also Like
Legion Gaming phone
Lenovo Legion gaming phone AnTuTu listing hints at Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC and 16GB RAM
The Lenovo L79031 variant that appeared on AnTuTu has 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
Galaxy Note 10
This may be one of the best moments to get a Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find deals on last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy S10 the iPad mini and more
Pixel 5
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5 and 4a Update: What A Mess! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new leaks of the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a, more RAM in the next iPhone lineup and more