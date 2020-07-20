OPPO has announced that it will be launching its next Reno smartphone – the Reno 4 Pro – in India on July 31. The company reveals that it will feature a 92.01% screen-to-body ratio with a 6.5-inch display. It is confirmed to sport a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

According to a report from Moneycontrol, the OPPO Reno4 Pro will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera + an 8MP ultra-wide lens + a 2MP macro lens + a 2MP monochrome/depth sensor. On the front may lie a 32MP selfie shooter. To recall, the Chinese variant of the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with 48MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 13MP telephoto sensor.

The report goes on to say that Reno4 Pro will go on sale starting August 5. It will come in two color options – Starry Night and Silky White.

Moreover, it is rumored that the company will be launching the OPPO Watch alongside the smartphone on July 31. It is expected to come in two variants – 41mm and 46mm – that are likely to be priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.