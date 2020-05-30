OPPO recently dropped an official teaser for the upcoming Reno4 series of phones and then confirmed that it will launch the devices on June 5. Now, renders of the Reno4 Pro have leaked online in Black and White color options.

Unlike the “Glow” models, these do not feature a watermark-like big branding on the rear. The OPPO Reno4 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch 90Hz full HD+ AMOLED display. It will come with curved edges and a punch-hole at the upper-left corner.

It is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. On the optics front, the device will sport a triple rear camera setup: a 48MP lens with OIS + a 12MP ultrawide sensor + a 13MP telephoto len and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Source: Weibo